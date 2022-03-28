INDIANAPOLIS – Our records go back to the 1900s today but just two years ago large hail was reported across the state.

Record high: 82° (1910)

Record low: 16° (1934)

Record precipitation: 1.75″ (1924)

Record snowfall: 2.2″ (1894)

Several rounds of thunderstorms moved through central Indiana beginning during the late morning hours on Saturday, March 28, 2020. These storms brought large hail during the day followed by flash flooding and damaging winds during the evening hours. Significant damage occurred to portions of Mooresville.

Local storm reports from that day. Courtesy: NWS Indy