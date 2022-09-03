INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states.

Sunday at a glance

Sunday rain chances

Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.

Labor Day Forecast

Spotty showers are around all weekend. Most across the state will not have too much of a damper put onto their holiday plans, however, some isolated storm chances remain through Monday.

Monday rain chances

Showers linger into Labor Day. However, it looks to start thinning out quite a bit in coverage and intensity. Expect less thunderstorms and less frequent downpours. More sunshine will be present Monday as well.