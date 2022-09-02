INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool but still sticky. The humidity and heat return as we head into the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 90s for some.

Warm and sticky Friday

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will return today making it a warm and sticky day. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s with a few clouds around as well.

Rain chances into the weekend

Saturday and Sunday feature scattered showers and storm chances. Timing and still uncertain. Each day will not be a washout day and I don’t think everyone sees rain this weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with humid conditions. Sunday will feature temperatures in the middle 80s. Rainfall totals will vary depending on where heavier pockets of rain are set up.

Labor Day forecast

As for Monday, there is another chance of scattered showers and storms. Again, the timing is uncertain but I wouldn’t cancel any of your holiday plans just yet. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s.

The rest of the week will have temperatures in the 80s, very seasonal for this time of year, with a few rain chances sprinkled in there as well.