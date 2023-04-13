INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Sustainability for the City of Indianapolis has declared Thursday, April 13 a Knozone Action Day.
Knozone Action Days are instated when a combination of factors like high temperatures and light winds reduce air quality and the level of ozone emissions could exceed federally mandated standards. Children and the elderly are especially encouraged to limit their time outside.
In other counties, a Knozone Action Day is known as an Air Quality Action Day. The following counties are observing an Air Quality Action Day on April 13 per the Indiana Department of Environment Management:
- Bartholomew
- Boone
- Brown
- Carroll
- Daviess
- Delaware
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hendricks
- Howard
- Knox
- Madison
- Shelby
- Tippecanoe
- Vigo
- Wayne
During a Knozone Action or Air Quality Control Day, Hoosiers are encouraged to make environmentally-friendly choices like:
- Turning off car engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
- Avoid using the drive-thru
- Setting air conditioner to 75 degrees or above
- Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation
- Wait until after 7 p.m. to buy gas or mow your lawn
- Don’t use any chemical products to clean your home or treat your garden
You can find out more about Knozone Action Days here.