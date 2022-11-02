INDIANAPOLIS – A Knozone Action Day and Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Marion County only for the rest of today, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, due to “unhealthy fine particulate matter levels”.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) made this recommendation due to concerns about elevated particulate matter in the air, potentially as a result of increased leaf burning around the region. IDEM says that smoke is lingering in the area and that high particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) values make the air quality unhealthy.

PM 2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM 2.5 exposure.

Residents are reminded that burning leaves is illegal in Marion Couty and can result in fines of up to $2,500. Indianapolis leaf collection begins Monday, November 7, and runs through Friday, December 2.

This is the tenth Knozone Action Day in 2022.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM 2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM 2.5 and avoid exercising near busy roads

and avoid exercising near busy roads Combine errands into one trip

Avoid using gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower