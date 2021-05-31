June will start with dry, mild weather

The month of May ends with temperatures 3 degrees below average and with precipitation more than an inch below average. The warmest day was the 24th, with a high of 87 degrees. The wettest day was the 9th with almost an inch of rain. May will go into the record books with 3.57″ of rain, over an inch below average.

June will star with mild temperatures with highs in the mid 70s, slightly below average. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a few evening showers. A chance for rain will continue daily through Friday. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

Sunny, warmer weather will move in this weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

We had almost four inches of rain in May.

We finished May with rainfall well below average.

May was a cool month.

The warmest day of the year came on May 24th.

June will get off to a mild start.