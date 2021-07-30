July ends with mild temperatures and a chance for widely scattered showers

July will go into the record books as a mild month with only one 90-degree day. The month got off to a wet start with more than six inches of rain falling in the first seventeen days of the month. July will finish with rainfall almost two inches above average.

After a warm week with scattered strong storms central Indiana will get to enjoy a mild weather for the final weekend of the month. A low pressure area to our west will slide south of the state and give us a chance for a few widely scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Most of the weekend will be dry and heavy rain is not expected. After a small chance for rain this weekend, most of next week will be dry. There is no extreme heat in the seven-day forecast.

July was a mild, wet month.

We have only had 11, dry weekends this year.

Expect a chance for rain Saturday.

We’ll have a mild Saturday.

Expect a chance for rain Sunday.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday afternoon.

We’ll stay below average for the next four days.

