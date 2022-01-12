It’s the warmest day of the week!

We’re off to a warmer start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s. We’re running ~25° warmer than where we started Tuesday morning. Although we aren’t AS cold this morning, a winter coat is still needed. Breezy conditions have sent wind chills into the mid 20s. By the afternoon, we turn cloudier but southwest winds will help keep temperatures rising to the mid 40s. Our average high temperature for Indianapolis this time of year is only 36°.

There is a very slim chance for a few isolated showers or light sprinkles late this afternoon and early evening, but most will stay completely dry all day today.

Thursday morning temperatures will start off only slightly cooler than what we felt on Wednesday morning. There is a small chance for a few isolated to widely scattered snow showers or pockets of a wintry mix that will come during the morning hours and could impact the morning commute. However, while some slick spots could develop, especially on bridges and overpasses, no widespread issues are expected.

We won’t be quite as warm tomorrow but temperatures will still be above average. We’ll see temperatures peaking in the upper 30s and lower 40s and then slowly decline each afternoon until Saturday. A storm system moving through the region late Friday night and early Saturday morning is currently tracked to keep the heaviest bands of snow to the west of the state. But light accumulating snowfall is still possible in our south and western counties. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this system.