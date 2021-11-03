It’s the coldest start since April

Temperatures Wednesday morning dropped to 28° in Indianapolis. That’s the coldest they’ve been since dropping to 26° on April 21st of this year. Clear skies and dry air, thanks to high pressure across the region, is keeping us rain-free and is also responsible for the cooler airmass flowing into the state. Have the winter layers ready to go this morning and for the next several morning’s as we continue to keep this pattern in place.

Temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 40s again this afternoon, still running about 10° below average for this time of year. While the day starts bright, more clouds will move in during the afternoon. However, we stay dry and it’s going to be a great a day to get out and enjoy the fall colors at our local parks.

Clouds will thin back out tonight and we’re in for a very chilly start to Thursday, as well. Plan on temperatures back in the mid to upper 20s. We stay dry again tomorrow and it will be a chilly evening for any tailgaters ahead of the Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A warmup gets underway as we close the week and head into the weekend. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be back into the 60s.