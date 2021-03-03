It’s the best day of the week! If you don’t have plans to be outside, we encourage you to make them! Temperatures Wednesday morning have been running 5° to 15° warmer than they were Tuesday morning.

However, a chill in the air temperatures in the low to mid 30s means that you’ll need that coat out the door this morning.

You can shed that heavy coat this afternoon as temperatures quickly rise into the upper 50s. A few locations, especially our southern counties, could even crack that 60° mark.

These temperatures will be well-above average and closer to early April levels.

This is a great day to get outdoors. If you’re planning to go hiking at a nearby park, it’s going to feel fantastic out. However, do note that there still could be some muddy spots on the trails. Particularly in areas that have little sun exposure.

A cold front passing this evening but we stay dry. A few clouds will start dropping from the north by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be off to a chilly start again, tomorrow morning, in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Light, northerly winds will keep cool afternoon high temperatures down to more seasonal levels as we close out the week.

Our dry stretch rolls on and another, bigger warmup gets in the works by the second half of the weekend into early next week.