We’re off to a cooler start Thursday morning. Clear skies, lowered humidity and NNE winds have driven temperatures to the 50s across much of the area. Some locations have even dropped into the lower 50s. We’re also dealing with patchy fog that is primarily impacting cities north of I-70.

Full sunshine today will help temperatures rise to the low and mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity will remain steady in the more “comfortable’ range. Overall, it’s a great day to get outside. If you will be enjoying the sunshine, don’t forget the sunblock. The UV Index is still high and sunburn can occur in 25 minutes or less without any protection on your skin.

The evening remains dry and temperatures cool quickly to the mid 60s by 10 o’clock before falling to the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Friday morning. More patchy fog is likely early Friday but it’s going to be another great day. The dry weather holds and temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

A change up comes for the weekend with spotty to widely scattered showers developing Saturday afternoon. Rain chances increase into Sunday and then linger with us through early next week. Take advantage of the dry time and warmer temperatures while you can. By early next week, highs will only be in the lower 70s.