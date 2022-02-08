Great afternoon ahead; tracking snow and rain chances

While the afternoon is looking great, we are still dealing with some issues out the door early Tuesday morning. Light, patchy fog has developed in the area. While overall visibility isn’t significantly reduced for most, there is enough moisture near the surface that it’s freezing to some roadways and causing slick conditions. Our far northern counties have seen the most issues so far this morning.

However, everyone should use extra caution this morning. We’re also dealing with very cold temperatures. Temperatures have been running in the range of 10° to 20° colder than they were early Monday morning. With wind chills in the single digits, everyone will want to bundle up with the extra layers out the door.

A few flurries are possible this morning but then we’ll be tracking lots of sunshine this afternoon and warmer temperatures. A warm front to our west Tuesday morning will pass through the state and really send our temperatures into milder territory. By the afternoon, we have temperatures peaking in the upper 30s on breezy southwest winds.

Increasing clouds tonight and a southerly wind flow will keep temperatures from dropping as quickly. By Wednesday morning we will be starting the day out in the low to mid 30s. Plan on more clouds around tomorrow but temperatures remain near average again. However, it will be much cloudier tomorrow and by the afternoon and evening, a few areas of flurries and sprinkles will likely be in the area.

Our next best chance for precipitation in the area comes on Friday. A mix of rain and snow will be possible early in the day Friday with a clipper system moving through. Much colder air settles in behind this system. Weekend temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 20s.