INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and storms are expected in Indiana at times this weekend. While there will be plenty of dry times coming up both Saturday and Sunday–there is a small threat for brief strong storms. Then the heat is on next week as highs soar 10-15 degrees above normal in the mid 90s!

Showers and thunderstorms this weekend

Before we get to the hot weather, we have a chance to see showers and thunderstorms this weekend in Indiana. Some of those will be on the stronger side. We could even see an isolated severe storm on Sunday.

Saturday

Sunday

Then, the heat is on!

The warming trend will be massive. Temperatures rise to the mid 90s by the middle of next week, along with dew point temperatures in the 70s. That will result in the “air you can wear” next week!

Highs will sky rocket well above normal

Keeping in mind those mid 90-degree highs will be about 10° higher than PEAK average high temperatures for Indianapolis. Starting June 28th, we reach the max average high temperature for Indy, which is 85°. Our forecast Tuesday is currently at 95°.

Upper-level pattern

Here’s what the upper-level set up will be for next week will be: ridging setting up square over Indiana. That will drive warm, moist air from the Gulf all the way to the Hoosier state. Record-high temperatures are certainly not out of the question next week!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast