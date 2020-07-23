Isolated storms then tracking 100 heat indices

Just a couple of (noisy) isolated storms rolling through overnight. Isolated storms will stay in the forecast throughout the day but plenty of dry time is expected. In fact, through Sunday afternoon we should be mainly dry. Next substantial rain will roll in Sunday evening and give us an active start to next week.

Hazy right now downtown but dense fog has been reported in Lafayette, Lebanon, and Crawfordsville so that could slow you down in those areas this morning. Otherwise, a pleasant shift to the NW is going to give us a nice little breeze this afternoon as we climb back into the 80s.

Looks like a nice way to end the work week with a mostly sunny sky and a high of 87 on Friday. No substantial rain will dampen the weekend so you can make outdoor plans. The highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and hit 91 on Sunday. Both days heat indices could get as high as 100-103 so be aware of how long you’re outside in that- you’ll need to take breaks in the AC.