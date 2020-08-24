Isolated storms; heat building throughout the week

Just a couple of storms rolling through central Indiana this Monday morning. Heaviest downpours with lightning are moving through Muncie in the 6 o’clock hour. We won’t have much more rain today but a spotty storm cannot be ruled out. Nothing widespread or long lived is expected. Overall should just be hot and mostly sunny to start off our new week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the morning but climbing well into the 80s by lunchtime. Unlike last week when we had a fantastically comfortable heat, this week our dew points are much higher so we’ll have more of a heat index factor. The next few days could feel as hot as the upper 90s with that heat index. Take lots of breaks if you must work outdoors and stay hydrated.

We need three consecutive days in the 90s for another official heatwave. It’s been a month since we’ve had the 90s and these will be the first and only 90s for the month of August. If you’ve got a pool, I highly recommend taking advantage each day this week because our early indicators show a cold front bringing in fall weather next week as we dive into September.

Rain is expected on Friday and we’ll have a low chance for rain this weekend as we begin to cool off to much more comfortable low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.