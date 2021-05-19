Isolated showers Wednesday; much warmer this weekend

There are a few showers over the western half of the state this Wednesday morning, but many locations are starting off the day dry. We are not in the clear just yet with the shower chances today! Isolated showers are still possible at times this morning and afternoon.

Skies will be partly sunny between the spotty showers throughout the day. Temperatures will also turn warmer and will reach near 79° in Indianapolis this afternoon.

The chance for rain will dwindle as we head into the evening hours with higher pressure begins building back into the area. Tonight, you can expect broken clouds and mild lows in the mid-60s.

We will end the workweek with drier and warmer weather. Highs by Friday afternoon will feel more summer-like with temperatures rising into the mid-80s. The unseasonably warm air is going to linger through the weekend. Isolated showers and storms are possible again late Sunday.