Isolated areas of fog and freezing fog are possible across central Indiana overnight

After a gray, cool Wednesday we’ll stay cloudy overnight with patchy fog developing. In areas where the fog contacts surfaces, we’ll have freezing fog as temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight. Thursday will begin with fog and skies will remain cloudy through the day with highs in the 30s.

This will continue to be a quiet week of weather with mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s, and lows will be in the 20s through the weekend.

Our next best chance for snow will not arrive until next week. So far this month we have only had .2″ of snow.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Visibility will be under 5 miles tomorrow morning and isolated areas of freezing fog will be possible.

Highs will be in the 30s Thursday.

Daylight time is growing longer each day.

We gain 44 minutes of daylight by the end of the month.

Spring starts in 73 days.