Isolated rain Friday; overall fantastic weekend forecast

All the factors are there to develop fog this morning. We’ve got a light breeze, clear sky, and temperatures are dropping to the dew points. Dew point depressions are between 0-1 all across Central Indiana this morning. Many areas have less than a mile in visibility so be cautious on the roads.

Most of our Friday will be humid but partly to mostly sunny. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon but nothing widespread is expected and most areas will stay rain-free start to finish. A cold front will slide through the area tonight. That’ll switch the wind to the north which will allow the humid air mass to exit and pump in much more comfortable air just in time for the weekend. Friday night will be beautiful. Saturday will be partly sunny and comfortably warm in the mid 80s. A bit cool Sunday morning but 70s will dominate the afternoon with a high of 80 degrees for about two hours.

Looks like we’ll have a nice stretch of dry weather here before the tropical system “Cristobal” gets to the Midwest. That’ll bring us wind and some rain midweek. The heavier rain should stay west of Indiana.