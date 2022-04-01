Is snow normal in April in Indy?

INDIANAPOLIS – This morning, some Hoosiers woke up to snow flurries, even a light dusting on cars and grassy surfaces. Is this normal? Does Indy typically see snow in April? Well, the simple answer is yes.

Previous April Snows

Just 3 years ago, Indianapolis picked up 2.1″ of snow.

On average in April, Indy will pick up 0.5″ of snowfall. The record snowfall picked up in April was way back in 1886 when we picked up 6.9″ of snow that month.

Here’s a look at our April averages.

In the last 10 years, we have only picked up over 2″ of snow twice, in 2018 & 2021.

April snow totals

