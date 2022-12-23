INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures have been dangerously cold across Central Indiana today, but warming will begin as soon as this Saturday.

Temperatures climb to 25° below average

You read the headline correctly… our goal for this weekend it to see temperatures just 25 degrees below average. We still start off on the wrong foot Saturday morning with low temperatures a couple degrees below zero (our average is 25°). With breezy conditions, the feels-like temperature will be near 25 below zero. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day and similar to what we experienced on Friday. The warm up will be slow, but steady and eventually we’ll see highs reach about 10 degrees (our average is 38°). The highest our wind chill will get is 5-10 degrees below zero. Overnight lows heading into Christmas will again be a couple below zero partially thanks to clearing.

Merry Christmas! Our gift from Mother Nature will be another step forward in the warm up. We will see a fair amount of sun during the day too! Highs will reach the mid teens by the afternoon and the wind will even begin to settle down. Feels-like temps may break zero in the afternoon. Clouds will return again overnight and lows will stay in the single digits… ABOVE zero this time!

Additional snow possible Monday

An Alberta clipper system (named after the location of origin for these storm systems) will sweep across the Central US. In Indiana, it will still be well below freezing and that will mean that any precipitation that falls will come in the form of snow. The biggest question is how close it will pass to Central Indiana. We’ll need to monitor the track to determine how much snow we may see, but an early estimate in the 1-2″ range seems fair.

Mid/Late week thaw!

Despite the deep cold we’re experiencing now, temperatures as much as 15 degrees ABOVE average are on the horizon! This cold pattern will not be given an opportunity to settle in and we’ll see it flip to quite the opposite by the middle of next week.