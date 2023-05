INDIANAPOLIS – A week of sunshine leading up to the Indy 500.

Monday forecast

Dry and sunny weather ahead

The entire week will be sunny, warm and dry. We’re in an unusually quiet stretch of weather for the end of May. This leads us into perfect weather in the days leading up to the Indy 500. Mostly sunny skies ahead each day this week. Monday starts off with high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast