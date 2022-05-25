INDIANAPOLIS – It seems like every year it is hot and humid at the Indy 500, right? Well, a lot of years, yes, it has been hot with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. However, did you know that one year temperatures dropped into the 30s?

Indy 500 records

The hottest Indy 500 on record was back in 1937 when temperatures topped off at 92°. The second warmest Indy 500 was also the last year it was at full capacity in 2019. Temperatures that day topped off at 91°!

The coldest Indy 500 was back in 1992 when temperatures only topped off at 58° that afternoon. The coldest low on Indy 500 was back in 1947 when temperatures dropped to 37°!

Indy 500 stats.

May 30, 2004 tornado outbreak

On May 30, 2004, all of the ingredients were in place for severe storms that day across central Indiana. The Indy 500 also occurred on that day. There were several waves of severe weather across the state that day that produced tornadoes throughout the region. One of those tornadoes hit the southeast side of Indianapolis.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, this tornado “briefly achieved F2 strength on the southeast side near Keystone Avenue between Raymond and Troy where there was significant damage to numerous homes, a nursing home, and an elementary school. 26 nursing home inhabitants were treated at local hospitals for minor injuries, and the rest were relocated as the building was inhabitable. This tornado occurred within 10 miles of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where crowds were leaving the Indianapolis 500 race.”

A total of 15 tornadoes touched down that day. This was also the wettest Indy 500 on record with 3.8″ of rainfall that day.

A map of the central Indiana tornado tracks on May 30, 2004.

Indy 500 forecast this year

The forecast this year does not feature any severe weather. It does feature warm and humid conditions. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine!

Indy 500 forecast