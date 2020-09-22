Indiana’s long dry spell continues; Beta soaks south with flooding rains

Fall began Tuesday morning at 9:31 with cool temperatures in the 50s. High pressure is parked over the eastern half of the nation and bringing a quiet pattern. Expect a week of sunshine with temperatures that will slowly rise from daytime highs in the 70s into the mid-80s.

Most of central Indiana is abnormally dry, and our long dry spell is now setting some milestones. With only .04″ of rain in the rain gauge, this is currently the driest September on record. We have had 35 days without at least a tenth of an inch of rain, the longest stretch since a 47-day dry spell in 2012. Looking back to August 1, over that seven-week span, we have amassed a 3.27″ rainfall deficit.

Our dry weather will continue through the first few days of fall, and no rain is expected until late this weekend or early next week.

Beta made landfall in Texas Tuesday morning and has weakened into a Tropical Depression. The greatest threat from the storm will be flooding caused by torrential rainfall. The storm is slowly moving northeast and will spread gusty winds and heavy rain from southeastern Texas, Louisiana, southern Arkansas and Mississippi through Thursday.

It’s been a record-setting September.

We are enduring a long dry spell.

Our rain deficit is growing.

Abnormally dry conditions have spread statewide.

Our next chance for rain is still days away.

Beta is soaking the southeast.

Heavy rain will cause flooding across the southern states.