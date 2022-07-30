INDIANAPOLIS – Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s in the forecast for Indianapolis this weekend.

Dry for the rest of Saturday

No rain chances in sight for this Saturday evening! Clear skies and dry weather across the state. A perfect night to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Low humidity weekend

Perhaps the best part of this weekend forecast is the low humidity. While temperatures will be warm in the low 80s, we’re working with a very dry air mass. That means comfy weather for us with high pressure in control!

Indianapolis 7-day weather forecast