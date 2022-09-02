INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorological summer has come to a close. Here’s how Indianapolis performed on temperatures and rainfall.

Rain

June normally sees 4.95″ rainfall. We had 1.18″. July normally sees 4.42″ rainfall. We had 3.10″. That means Indianapolis fell 5.09″ short on rainfall in the first two months of summer. Normal for June and July is 9.37″. We saw instead 4.28″.

August normally sees 3.20” rainfall. We had 4.44” +1.24” surplus. That’s thanks to basically about 60% of that in one day. We recorded 1.99” on August 29th, a new record rainfall.

The summer total: It would be normal for us to get 12.57” of rainfall. Instead, we observed 8.72”. That gives us a -3.85” deficit for summer. This means summer 2022 was:

The driest summer in nine years.

We had MORE rain in the month of August than June and July combined.

We had more rain on August 29th than we had in the entire month of June (almost July too!).

Temperatures

It was a hot summer, no doubt. We went above normal every month. But our average temperatures in August were almost spot on with where they “should” have been. We ended just 0.3 above normal.

Number of heat waves = 4 (there was a heat wave every month of summer 2022) 1) June 13 th – 16 th 2) July 3 rd – 6 th 3) July 20 th – 22 nd 4) August 6 th – 8 th

Temperature departures from normal June: Normal = 72.5, Average = 74.4, Departure = +1.9 July: Normal = 75.8, Average = 78. Departure = +2.2 August: Normal = 74.7, Average = 75.0, Departure = +0.3



We also witnessed some record-breaking warm low temperatures. Here’s an interesting statistic for the month of June. We had three consecutive record warmest *low* temperatures on June 14th (78°), June 15th (75°), June 16th (79°).

On average, for the entire year, we usually see 19 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees. We accomplished 22 of those just this summer. May and September can add onto those numbers as well.

90 degree days = 22 June 13 th (91) Heat wave 1 June 14 th (93) Heat wave 1 June 15 th (92) Heat wave 1 June 16 th (93) Heat wave 1 June 21 st (95) June 22 nd (94) June 30 th (92) July 1 st (95) July 3 rd (91) Heat wave 2 July 4 th (92) Heat wave 2 July 5 th (99) Heat wave 2 July 6 th (94) Heat wave 2 July 16 th (91) July 20 th (94) Heat wave 3 July 21 st (90) Heat wave 3 July 22 nd (93) Heat wave 3 August 3 rd (93) August 6 th (91) Heat wave 4 August 7 th (91) Heat wave 4 August 8 th (92) Heat wave 4 August 28 th (92) August 29 th (90)

