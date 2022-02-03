Indianapolis sets a snowfall record; Over a foot of snow fell across central Indiana

Thursday’s snow set a new record for Indianapolis. The previous record was 6.5″ of snow on February 3rd in 1982. 7.3″ of snow was measured in the city and up to a foot of snow has fallen across central Indiana over the past 24 hours. Most of the region is either under a Travel Watch or a Travel Warning. The bottom line is county emergency managers and law enforcement officials urge everyone to stay off the roads tonight so they can be cleared before the morning rush hour.

The snow has ended and a few flurries are expected to linger overnight through Friday morning. We’ll have winds gusting up tp 30 miles per hour, so blowing snow will be an issue. The combination of falling snow, gusty winds and fog will keep visibility limited overnight through the morning drive.

For Friday temperatures will be cold, winds will be gusty and blowing and drifting snow could lead to more snow cover on some of the cleared roadways. Skies will clear Friday afternoon with highs near 20 degrees and we’ll stay cold this weekend with temperatures staying below freezing.

Indianapolis set a snowfall record Thursday.

Travel should be avoided overnight.

We have almost eight inches of snow over the past 48 hours.

Heavy snow fell across the state Thursday.