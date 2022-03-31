Brackets busted, records broken: the month of March lived up to the madness of its reputation for providing Hoosiers with as much roller coaster weather as it did basketball from week to week. We experienced record-breaking heat, winter precipitation, severe thunderstorms, massive temperature swings, and much more daylight. It was everything you would expect to see for the start of spring in Indiana.

Record-breaking heat

Only a few days into the month, we broke a record high temperature. On March 5th, a day when the city was buzzing with visitors for the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament, Indianapolis reached a high temperature of 77° at 3:12 PM. That broke the previous record of 75° set in 1956 and tied in 1983. Weather records began for the Indianapolis area in February 1871.

Big temperature swings

No more than one week later, we came extremely close to breaking another record in the opposite direction: COLDEST *high* temperature. Indianapolis went from a record-breaking 77° high on one Saturday, to a measly 26° high the following Saturday. We fell just short though, as the record for coldest high temperature on March 12th remains at 24° set in 1932.

*Once this current 24-hour day is spent (midnight 3/31), the numbers discussed below will be updated to confirm the final official records for March with the National Weather Service.*

Warmer than average month

This month clearly saw plenty of warm days, and plenty of cool ones. Despite moving through the last day with a temperature swing ~30° colder than the day before, we ran *slightly* warmer overall. Indianapolis observed an average temperature of 45.4° this month, which is a smidge warmer than the normal 42.5° so far.

Average high and low temperatures were overall slightly warmer than normal as well so far:

55.8° observed max temperature –> 51.9° normal max temperature

35.1° observed min temperature –> 33.0° normal min temperature

Wetter than average Month

We know total precipitation is already higher than average for March, but we still may add some measurable rainfall tonight. So far, we have observed 4.65″ of precipitation, which makes this a wetter than average month. Total precipitation for March is normally 3.69″. The record highest amount observed for March was 10.95″ in 1904.

Less snowfall than normal

Total snowfall for the Indianapolis area in March is normally 3.2″. We have so far observed only “trace” amounts for March 2022.



