Indianapolis can expect the warmest day of the year for the start of Summer

On Friday June 19th, the Indianapolis high temperature was 90 degrees, marking the warmest day of the year for the city. Summer starts at 5:44pm on Saturday and the forecast is calling for a high temperature of 91 degrees. Expect a sunny, hot day with the relative humidity a little higher than is has been so far this week.

We received an inch of rain during the first four days of June. After that wet start to the month we haven’t had measurable rainfall in the past 15 days and our dry stretch will extend through Saturday.

Father’s Day is this Sunday an our next chance for scattered thunderstorms will come Sunday afternoon. After a long dry spell our weather stay unsettled with a daily chance for rain through Tuesday. The storms will be widely scattered and rainfall amounts will vary from a half inch up to two inches in isolated areas.

