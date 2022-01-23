Indianapolis added less than an inch of snow Sunday, but we’re already timing out the next snow maker for this week

Snow showers swept across Indiana Sunday morning, adding a little snow accumulation to the season’s already low totals. This clipper system brought the most snow to far northern Indiana counties, with some around 4”. However, for most of us in Central Indiana, snow totals stayed around 0.5-1”.

There was 0.3″ of snowfall officially recorded at the Indianapolis airport as of 9 AM Sunday morning.

Snowfall Accumulation Sunday Morning

The following reflect some of those snow accumulations, increasing as we go down the list/farther north.

Near Bloomington (Monroe County)

0.5” –> Woodville Hills

Indy Area (Marion County)

0.3” –> Indianapolis Airport

0.3” –> New Palestine

0.5” –> Castleton

0.7” –> Warren Park

Near Anderson

1” –> Country Club Height

Near Fort Wayne

2” –> Bluffton

2.8” –> Fort Wayne

Northern Indiana

2.7” –> Warsaw

4” –> Valparaiso

We started to dry out pretty early into the late morning hours. Indy even saw a little bit of sunshine around lunch time.

And here’s a picture of a cute pup enjoying the snow in Avon, courtesy of Gary B.

This 0.3″ of snowfall recorded at the airport is a far cry from the snowiest day recorded in Indianapolis of 2.5″ in 1963. But then again, we are well below average on snowfall for the season as it is.

We’re expecting another round of snow showers coming up on Monday. Some areas will see a wintry mix to the south. Unlike today’s system, this won’t dry out as quickly. We’ll still see a scattered rain to snow mix into the afternoon hours. Similar to today’s system, however, expected snowfall will remain low in the south and central portions of Indiana.