CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep.

While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.

Do you have any winter weather photos you want to submit? Send them to us at wxinweb@nexstar.tv and please sign this content consent agreement form.

Bedford (Jackie H.) Bedford (Jackie H.) Bedford (Jackie H.) Bedford (Jackie H.) Martinsville (Barbara A.) Martinsville (Laurie B.) Crawfordsville (Erika) Wingate (Lori) Franklin Twp. (Deanna L.) Franklin Twp. (Deanna L.) Mooresville (Denise) Mooresville (Denise) Bloomington (Antoinette) Castleton (Vincent A.) Castleton (Vincent A.) Brownsburg (Tyler) Shelbyville (Angela M.)