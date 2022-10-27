INDIANAPOLIS — How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. While the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25.5″, there are several factors that come into play.

Long-range La Niña Pattern

The long-range weather pattern for the season will be under the influence of La Niña again. This pattern has given us below-average snowfall for the past three winters.

2022-2023 Winter Outlook

The 90-day outlook for the upcoming winter is calling for average temperatures and average snowfall. But after a dry start to summer, precipitation picked up late into the season. We’re overdue for an active winter season and the CBS4 Forecast First team thinks this is going to be the year we get back on track with near-average snowfall.

Past snowfall in Indianapolis

To figure out how much snow we can expect this year, we’ll need to look back.

So, CBS4 did some checking through the record book. Three out of the last ten years, Indianapolis snowfall has been above the seasonal average. But winter snow has been below average for the past seven years in a row.

Snowfall and Colts wins?

We had above-average snowfall in the winters of 2012, 2013, and 2014. In each of those three seasons, the Colts had 11 wins. We had near-average snowfall in 2020 and the Colts won 11 games.

More snow and more wins make the perfect winter combination. Want further proof? In winter 2016, we only had 9.7 inches of snow all winter and the Colts only won 9 games. Both a dry winter and an average regular season record in the same year. Coincidence?

Oh, and one more thing. The Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007 and we had above-average snow that winter as well. So, go Colts! And bring on the snow!