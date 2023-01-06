INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend.

Saturday at a glance

Mixed precipitation for the weekend

Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.

Milder temperatures next week

It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!

Indianapolis 7 day forecast