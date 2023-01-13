INDIANAPOLIS – After snow showers dry out Friday, we look ahead to warmer air and rain showers across Indiana.

Saturday at a glance

Warmer temperatures next week

Statistically, we should be in the middle of the coldest air of the year. But next week, Indiana warms up once again in January. We are expecting to reach high temperatures in the lower 50s by Monday, on MLK Day.

Next rain chances

We’ll have a dry weekend with sunshine heading into Saturday. But a quick change is on the way. A low pressure system moves through at the beginning of the week. Rain showers are up next on Monday.

Positive changes in the latest drought report

The rain we’ve seen through January allowed by the warmer temperatures and available moisture has been good for the state’s drought conditions. We have removed the severe drought for east-central Indiana, and reduced the moderate drought for most of the state. For the first time in a while, we are experience a surplus of rainfall for the month-to-date.

Indianapolis 7 day weather forecast