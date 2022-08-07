INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will feature rain chances with a few thunderstorms. Then, we move on to less humid and drier weather!

Monday at a glance

Storm chances on Sunday – Monday

Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.

Drought monitor update

The heat is on!

Muggy weather will stick with us through the end of the weekend. As our high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees Sunday afternoon, our heat index values will sky rocket. It will feel like it’s about 100 degrees by 5 p.m. Sunday as our dew point temperatures sit in the low to mid 70s.

Normal highs are peaking

We’re 10 days away from normal high temperatures peaking for Indianapolis. Starting on August 18th, our normal high temperatures will begin to fall.