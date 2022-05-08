INDIANAPOLIS – It’s about to get HOT around here! Sunshine and warmer weather is making its way to Indiana. Temperature soar into the 80s as we catch a huge dry break this week.

Warmer pattern change

Looking at future temperatures for Mother’s day Sunday. and even more ridging that will set up into next week that will bring us much warmer air. How much of this southern heat can we tap into? There is evidence of some 90s and 100s down south! This will translate easily into the 80s for us next week!

Dry and sunny week ahead

The days ahead will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. This week will be extremely dry and sunny! Even more sunshine that what we experienced over the weekend. Get ready for the dry spell!

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

Looking at future temperatures for Mother's day Sunday–and even more ridging that will set up into next week that will bring us much warmer air. How much of this southern heat can we tap into? Some 90s and 100s down south! Easily 80s for us #INwx pic.twitter.com/bMz5iUb7Zv — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) May 7, 2022

Monday at a glance

And now, for the HEAT!