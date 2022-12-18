INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays.

Winter storm potential Thursday-Saturday

Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend.

The start of our work week will be quiet, but as they say “it’s always calm before the storm.“ Monday we will return to mostly cloudy skies and it will remain on the colder side with highs in the mid 30s. Our weather will remain stagnant as we head into the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will each be in the mid to upper 30s, and clouds will dominate. A sprinkle or a flurry will be possible each one of these days, but they will remain dry overall.

Snow in place Friday

Our sights are really set on Thursday and Friday right now as the potential for a major winter storm increases across Indiana. A low pressure system originating in the Northwestern US will drop south into Oklahoma on Thursday. From here the system will move Northeastward in our direction. At this time there is still some uncertainty as to the exact path it will take, and this will impact things like snow totals and mixing. The greatest impacts from the storm will be between Thursday night and Saturday morning. What we can say now is that impacts have the potential to be substantial, and will be disruptive in a best case scenario. It would be wise to make a plan B for any travel or events you have on the schedule during this timeframe.

Blast of frigid, cold air next week

After the storm exits, temperatures will plunge with lows near zero or just below on the holiday weekend. High temperatures will have a tough time cracking the low teens. With windy conditions, especially on Saturday, feels-like temperatures will be in the double digits below zero at times. If you don’t have the heavy winter weather gear out yet, now is the time to dust it off.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast