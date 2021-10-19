Increasing clouds across central Indiana with a higher chance for rain

On the average October is one of the sunniest months of the year across Indiana. And while we’ve had more cloud cover than usual temperatures have been well above average. The extra cloud cover had led to more rainfall and that has wiped our our rainfall deficits that began in late summer.

Highs will be in the 70s with sunny skies early Wednesday and cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. The clouds will build as a cold front approaches. After a dry day, rain will develop Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning. Behind the front much cooler air will move in to end the work week.

The countdown to the holiday season is on as daylight shortens by more than two minutes per day.

This has been a cloudy month.

Temperatures and rainfall have been above average this month.

Cooler temperatures will arrive later this week.

Days continue to grow shorter.

Halloween is less than two weeks away.