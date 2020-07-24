If you like sunny, dry, warmer weather – then this weekend is custom made for you

Although this has been an active week of weather with several days of heavy rain, most of the state still has a rainfall deficit for the month. Indianapolis has received almost two inches of rain this week and some parts of the state have seen as much as fine inches. This extra moisture has helped our farm community in helping to relieve our abnormally dry soil conditions.

A cold front moved across the state Thursday and brought relief from the tropical humidity levels. After a couple of days with temperatures in the 80s, the 90s will return this weekend with the humidity increasing. The weekend will be dry with a better chance for scattered storms early next week.

So far this has been a warm month.

Heavy rain fell across the state last week.

We’ve had nine, 90-degree days this month.

We’ve only had ten dry weekends this year.

We’ve has twelve, 90-degree days this Summer.

Expect a dry Saturday with highs near 90 degrees.

Expect a dry Sunday with highs in the 90s.

T-storms will develop Monday afternoon and rain will continue through early Tuesday.