Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina at 2:05pm today, as a category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph. A two to four-foot storm surge accompanied the storm and 2-4″ of rain will soak the mid-Atlantic states through Saturday. The storm has lost it’s tropical characteristics and will continue to weaken overnight.

Across central Indiana we have been dry for the past 5 days and no rain is expected for the next five days. If this forecast verifies, this would be the second longest dry spell of the year for Indianapolis. We had a 12-day rain-free stretch in June.

For the weekend, both days look dry and temperatures will be in the 70s during the afternoon. A few clouds will be thrown our way this weekend from the remnants of Ian and we’ll have gusty northeasterly winds up to 20 miles per hour. Rainfall from that system will stay to our east this weekend. That’s great news since we have the Colts at home Sunday against the Titans. The weather on Sunday will be beautiful with near seasonal temperatures.

Expect a great weekend for college football.