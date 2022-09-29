Ian made landfall on Florida Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. On three hurricanes have hit Florida with stronger winds. The storm slowly moved across the state Wednesday night before emerging in the western Atlantic Thursday morning. The storm maintained hurricane status for most of the night before top winds weakened to 70 mph, making the system a strong tropical storm. The storm gained strength Thursday afternoon and is now a category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. Ian is moving north-northeast at 9 mph. A turn to the north is expected late Thursday, followed by a turn to the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed.

On this forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina Friday. Maximum winds are near 75 mph with gusts up to 90 mph and the storm is expected to gain strength before making a second landfall. Hurricane force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend up to 415 miles from the center. The center of the storm will move inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. After making landfall the storm will weaken quickly.

The remnants of Ian will move northwest across the Virginias Saturday and spread heavy rain through the Mid-Atlantic states. By Sunday the remnants will be close enough to bring clouds and a chance for rain to central Indiana.

Ian is large, strong tropical storm, but is expect to become a hurricane again by Thursday evening.

Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian will soak the southeast Friday and Saturday.

Only three hurricanes more powerful than Ian have struck Florida.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the next four days.