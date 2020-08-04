Hurricane Isaias gains strength and will make landfall in North Carolina overnight

As of 11pm Monday the center of Hurricane Isaias was located 40 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. The storm is moving north-northeast at 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph and hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend up to 125 miles from the center of the storm.

On the current forecast track the storm will make landfall in southern North Carolina shortly after midnight. The storm will then move across eastern North Carolina for the rest of the night. After landfall gradual weakening is anticipated and the storm will move quickly northward, spreading gusty winds and heavy rain along the eastern seaboard.

Isaias is now a category one hurricane.

