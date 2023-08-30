Idalia Update:

The CBS4 Weather Team has been closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia as it nears Florida’s Big Bend region this Wednesday morning. At 5 AM, Idalia strengthened to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. The storm has been strengthening over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and tracking NNE at 17-18 MPH. Sustained winds within the eyewall climb to 130 MPH! The storm is projected to make landfall before 8 AM. At 7 AM, Idalia dropped back down to a Category 3 hurricane with wind speeds at 125 MPH.

Hurricane force winds and life-threatening storm surge are already being felt along the NW coastline of Florida. The outer bands are even spinning up tornadoes through central and eastern Florida. Idalia will begin to weaken as it moves inland later today. Northern Florida and southern Georgia will have major impacts from Hurricane Idalia, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and the potential for flooding. Stay tuned for updates throughout the morning.

Central Indiana Forecast

The weather is going to be pleasant locally with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. This morning, temperatures have dipped into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mostly clear sky. By the afternoon, highs will peak into the upper 70s, which is below average for late August. The UV Index is at an 8 midday, which means sunburn may happen within 20 minutes.

We’re not tracking many real rain chances in the extended forecast. However, we are going to heat up for the holiday weekend. Highs will gradually rise through Labor Day and reach into the 90s. There is even another chance for a heat wave to set up over central Indiana.