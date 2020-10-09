Hurricane Delta approaches the U.S. and may bring rain to central Indiana

Indianapolis has set a record for the longest dry spell in the city’s history. We have only had .12″ of rain in the past 52 days and our dry streak will continue for at least one more day. Expect a sunny, dry Saturday with a high near 80 degrees.

Hurricane Delta will make landfall this evening over the coast of southwestern Louisiana with 110 mph winds. The Category two storm will generate a 7-11 foot storm surge and bring 5-10 inches of rain. This will cause major damage and catastrophic flooding. The storm will move across the southeast and dump heavy rain all weekend.

Remnants of the storm will spread into the Hoosier state and bring a few showers to the southern half of Indiana this weekend. We’ll have another chance for much-needed rainfall Monday and again on Thursday.

This is now the longest dry spell in Indianapolis history.

Our late-summer rainfall deficit has spread into fall.

Expect a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for rain late Sunday.

Hurricane Delta will make landfall tonight.

The storm will cause heavy damage across Louisiana.

Gusty winds will move into the Mid-south this weekend.

Heavy rain will soak the southeast this weekend.

Light rain will move across central Indiana early next week.