Humidity rising dramatically; tracking weekend rain

The widespread rain has exited the area but we are left with a couple of sprinkles this morning. The humidity is significantly higher this morning so you’ll notice that a lot. Dew points are up by about ten versus where we started Wednesday. We’ll also hold onto a mainly cloudy sky this morning but late this afternoon high pressure will begin to push out the clouds.

Hot and humid for our Friday. More sunshine is expected but that humidity is going to make it tough to be outdoors for extended periods of time. We’ll get a bit of a breeze but not going to see it offer a whole lot of relief.

No more than a tenth of an inch more of rain on Thursday with a dry forecast for Friday. We will be tracking a couple of storms over the course of the weekend. Those will bring us between a quarter and a half inch of new rain. We are still above average for annual precipitation.

Overnight lows will stay in the 70s for the next week. We’ll hold on to daily rain chances and highs in the 90s through the middle of next week.