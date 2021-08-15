Humidity returns this week, rain chances return too

It was another comfortable day with plenty of sunshine for the day! We started the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, then we topped off in the 70s and 80s across Central Indiana. Humidity will increase as we go into Monday as well a few rain chances before healthier rain chances return for the rest of the week.

Let’s talk about the tropics because they are active. What is currently Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall this week as a tropical storm somewhere along the Gulf Coast. What is currently Tropical Depression Grace is expected to enter the Gulf in the next few days, the strength and impact on the US is still uncertain at this time.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again making for a comfortable night under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will be dry again with temperatures in the lower 80s. A few clouds will be around and a shower or two is possible. Humidity will begin to increase during the day on Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

As we head into Tuesday, the unsettled pattern returns. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

We could use the rain even though it has been a wet summer overall. We are running over an inch below where we should be for the month of August so far.

For the middle and end of next week, the unsettled pattern continues with temperatures in the 80s. Storm chances continue into Friday.