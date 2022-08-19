A great close to the week

We’ve had a lot of winning weather days in central Indiana this past week. Friday will be no exception. The morning is starting clear and comfortable. Just like the last several days, clouds will be increasing as we near the peak heating of the day. We remain quite dry again but a few isolated, light showers are possible from peak heating as we hit the late afternoon and early evening hours. I want to emphasize that those chances will be extremely minimal and most stay completely dry.

As the sun goes down, any rain chances will diminish as well. That’s great news for high school football being back in action this evening. Temperatures around kickoff will still be in the lower 80s and by the end of the game, temperatures will drop to the mid 70s.

Changes for the weekend

We turn more humid and bring back rain chances for the weekend. Even by early Saturday morning, a few isolated showers are possible in the area. By Saturday afternoon, rain coverage will increase and become widely scattered. There will still be a fair amount of dry time on Saturday but if you have any outdoor plans, you should still be prepared for the possibility of rain.

The Colts will take on the Lions for the first preseason home game this weekend, therefore, tailgaters are included in those that need to be prepared for rain chances.

Scattered rain will be around late Saturday through Sunday. While the severe weather threat is very low, a couple strong, gusty storms can’t be ruled out either.

Rain eases into the start of next week and we have a lot of dry time ahead of us. We’re even getting hints from long range guidance that temperatures could be turning quite toasty again. Stay tuned!