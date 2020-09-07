Humid with storm chances on Labor Day

After the coldest morning in three months on Saturday, we are back to a warm and humid start to our Labor Day. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 60s and 70s with highs set to hit around 81 this afternoon. It won’t be intensely warm today but it certainly will feel humid. We’re windy this morning, too, and gusts will be up to 25 mph but quieting down after lunch.

As a boundary tries to slide through Central Indiana, storms will develop. Some of those could be strong to severe so be ready to get to a safe spot. Be especially vigilant if you have outdoor Labor Day plans. Assign someone to keep an eye on radar. Storms will be expected mainly Franklin and North with much less of a chance for Columbus or Bloomington. Indianapolis, Carmel, Lebanon, Muncie will see the bulk of storm activity. IND should get the heaviest rain between 4-6pm but a scattered chance still before that.

Between a quarter and half inch of rain for us today but lower numbers likely for the Bloomington area as that boundary slams on the breaks and shifts to reverse just north.

Warm, summer forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with very few storms expected across Central Indiana. Lots of sun the next two days. More seasonable Thursday through the weekend. Rain chances increase for the weekend, too.