Humid with a few showers today

We’re off to a very foggy start across central Indiana. Very dense fog has developed in some locations and it’s making travel difficult this morning. With lowered visibility, it’s recommended that you allow yourself extra time out the door this morning so you can navigate through the fog safely.

The fog will clear after a few hours of the sun being up. Plan on partly sunny skies today with more humid conditions. We’ll see temperatures this afternoon rise to the low and mid 80s. Isolated to very widely scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. They’ll be very hit and miss, so many miss out on the rain all together.

We’ll rinse and repeat this pattern the next few days. Daily rain chances continue into the first half of the weekend. We drier, hot and still humid as we head into a new week on Monday.