Humid Wednesday; better by the weekend

A few showers overnight dropped a couple hundredths of an inch of rain across the area. Not much but just enough to get the grass wet. We’re still about five inches above average on precipitation for the year.

An additional shower is possible Wednesday, especially around 5 p.m. as we watch a cold front move through, but many of us are done with the rain for the day. Any rain that does develop today will not amount to much more than a tenth of an inch.

With the cold front moving through and a lot of moisture in the air, we will not warm much or quickly. Wednesday’s highs will only be in the low 80s but humidity will make it feel quite uncomfortable and sweaty.

A lot going on in today’s surface map. The first cold front is passing through Indiana today, the next will stay just to our north, but the third front that is now out in Montana will arrive here on Friday and that will give us the beautiful dry air so many of us crave this time of the year.

Dew points have bounced around a lot this week: starting in the comfortable 50s, rising to the 70s, eventually getting as low as the 40s. We’re going to have comfortable and crisp air by Friday! Time to buy mums? Yup.

Some refreshingly cool mornings ahead! We’ll be able to open up windows and let fresh air in. Great for yard work Saturday and Sunday morning then perfect for barbecuing for dinner. We will have some storms roll through late Sunday night into Monday morning but should otherwise be quiet for the long Labor Day Weekend.