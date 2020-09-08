Humid Tuesday; cooler by end of week

Warm start to our morning and a much quieter day ahead. We had heavy downpours cause flooding in our NE counties overnight. Reports of flooded roads and stalled counties came out of Tipton while Bloomington stayed sunny all day.

We will have highs in the upper 80s this Tuesday afternoon but with humidity being a factor now we anticipate heat indices reaching the low 90s. Stay hydrated and enjoy the heat as it’s one of that last pushes of summer heat we will have this year.

We can’t rule out a stray shower in central Indiana today but most of the rain will stay north of Crawfordsville and Muncie. We should have a beautiful sunrise this morning and increasing sunshine as the day goes on.

Temperatures will be above average both Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll get more comfortable as we wrap up the work week and then we’re tracking storms for the weekend. More on that timing as we get nearer and update the forecast.